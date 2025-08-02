Ripple CTO Proposes XRPL Upgrade as Ledger Hits 70M Monthly Transactions

## Introduction

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently made headlines by sharing his proposal to enhance the infrastructure of XRPL as the ledger surpasses 70 million monthly transactions in July. This significant surge in network activity has prompted discussions about the need for improvements to accommodate the growing demands on XRPL.

### Ripple CTO’s Upgrade Proposal

In a recent post, David Schwartz outlined his strategy to implement a new high-performance XRPL server. This proposed upgrade aims to boost the efficiency and capabilities of the XRPL network to ensure smoother transactions and enhanced performance for users.

#### Enhancing XRPL Infrastructure

Schwartz’s vision revolves around strengthening the infrastructure of XRPL to handle the increasing transaction volume effectively. By introducing a new server, the XRPL network is expected to experience improved speed and scalability, meeting the demands of a rapidly growing user base.

##### Addressing Network Activity Surge

With XRPL witnessing a remarkable milestone of 70 million monthly transactions, the need for upgrades becomes more apparent. The surge in network activity signifies the expanding ecosystem and highlights the necessity for continual advancements to sustain seamless operations within the XRPL network.

### Conclusion

As Ripple’s XRPL continues to grow in popularity and usage, proactive measures such as the proposed infrastructure upgrade by David Schwartz become crucial to ensure the network’s efficiency and reliability. The evolving landscape of digital assets necessitates constant innovation and optimization, and Ripple’s efforts to enhance XRPL demonstrate their commitment to providing a seamless experience for users and fostering the adoption of blockchain technology.