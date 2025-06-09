Ripple Lawyer Slams VanEck’s Silence on ‘SEC Favouritism’ in XRP Lawsuit

**Title: Ripple Attorney Criticizes VanEck for Alleged SEC Favoritism Amid XRP Lawsuit**

**Introduction:**

Ripple attorney Bill Morgan has criticized VanEck for its perceived silence regarding SEC favoritism, particularly in relation to the XRP lawsuit. The recent actions of VanEck, Canary Capital, and 21Shares have raised concerns about their stance on regulatory matters. This article delves into the controversy surrounding VanEck’s behavior and the implications for the XRP lawsuit.

**VanEck’s Alleged Double Standard on SEC Favoritism**

Ripple attorney Bill Morgan has openly criticized VanEck for what he perceives as a double standard when it comes to addressing issues of SEC favoritism. He highlighted VanEck’s lack of response or acknowledgment concerning the ongoing XRP lawsuit, raising questions about the company’s stance on regulatory matters.

**Recent Developments: VanEck’s Policy Proposal to SEC**

In a recent development, VanEck, along with Canary Capital and 21Shares, submitted a letter to the SEC proposing the reintroduction of its “first-to-file, first-to-approve” policy for ETF applications. This move has sparked further scrutiny, especially from the XRP lawyer, who questioned the selective nature of VanEck’s engagements with the SEC.

**Implications for XRP Lawsuit and Regulatory Landscape**

The evolving dynamics between Ripple, VanEck, and the SEC have significant implications for the XRP lawsuit and the broader regulatory landscape. The controversy surrounding VanEck’s silence on SEC favoritism adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle involving Ripple and the SEC.

**Conclusion:**

VanEck’s purported silence on SEC favoritism in the context of the XRP lawsuit has not gone unnoticed, with Ripple attorney Bill Morgan calling attention to what he sees as a double standard. The company’s recent policy proposal to the SEC has raised further questions about its regulatory stance. These developments underscore the intricate relationships between key players in the cryptocurrency space and highlight the importance of transparency and fair regulatory practices.