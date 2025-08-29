Ripple prepares for what could be an $2.8 billion XRP dump in September

# Title: Ripple’s Escrow Program and the Potential $2.8 Billion XRP Release in September

## Introduction

Ripple’s escrow program has been a topic of interest in the cryptocurrency community due to its scheduled release of XRP tokens. The upcoming September release is projected to have a significant impact, potentially unlocking $2.8 billion worth of XRP. Let’s dive into the details of Ripple’s escrow program and the implications of the September release.

## Understanding Ripple’s Escrow Program

Ripple’s escrow program involves the release of up to 1 billion XRP tokens on the first day of each month. This program was established in 2017, with 55 billion XRP locked into 55 on-ledger escrows. It’s important to note that any unused portion of the monthly release is usually re-escrowed for future months, resulting in a lower effective net supply than 1 billion XRP.

### August Anomaly and Speculation

August raised eyebrows within the community when the usual 1 billion XRP release on August 1 did not occur immediately. Speculation arose, with some questioning whether Ripple had paused the unlocks. However, on August 9, Whale Alert highlighted three escrow releases totaling 1 billion XRP. The majority of the unlocked XRP was promptly re-escrowed, consistent with past practices. As a result, the escrow balances post the August activity stood at around 35.6 billion XRP.

### Ripple’s September XRP Unlock

Looking ahead to the September 1 release, the numbers present a straightforward calculation. With a spot price of approximately $2.87 and a circulating supply of around 59.48 billion XRP, a full 1 billion XRP release would amount to roughly $2.87 billion, equivalent to approximately 1.68% of the circulating supply. Historically, Ripple re-escrows a significant portion, with an estimated 700 million XRP being re-locked. This would leave a net 300 million XRP available for circulation, representing about 0.50% of the supply, which translates to $861 million at $2.87.

## Conclusion

The impending September XRP release by Ripple’s escrow program is anticipated to potentially unleash $2.8 billion worth of XRP into the market. However, considering Ripple’s historical re-escrowing practices, the actual impact on the circulating supply may be less significant. As the crypto community awaits the September unlock, the dynamics of Ripple’s escrow program continue to be a point of interest and discussion.

