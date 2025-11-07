# Ripple President: IPO Plans Unveiled

## Introduction

Ripple President, Monica Long, made headlines at the recent Swell conference by announcing that there are currently no plans for Ripple to launch an initial public offering (IPO). This decision comes amidst the company’s recent significant funding round and escalating valuation.

## Ripple’s IPO Standpoint

At the Swell conference in New York, Monica Long shared Ripple’s stance on an IPO, emphasizing that the company is presently not prioritizing this avenue. Despite the speculation surrounding Ripple’s potential public listing, Long underscored the importance of focusing on growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions activities.

## Past Explorations and Legal Hurdles

Previously, Ripple had contemplated going public, hinted at by CEO Brad Garlinghouse in 2023. However, the prolonged legal tussle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) impeded these plans. Nevertheless, Long hinted that going public could foster industry maturity, leaving the door ajar for future IPO considerations.

## XRP Ecosystem Advancements

While Ritop President reveals ‘no plans’ for an IPO’, the XRP ecosystem has showcased notable developments. The XRP Ledger experienced record user engagement with over 100 million ledgers closed on November 5. In a parallel milestone, Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin surpassed a $1 billion market cap on November 3, signaling a promising future for the currency.

## Ripple’s Strategic Moves and Acquisitions

In a bid to fortify its market position, Ripple executed substantial acquisitions earlier this year. With the purchase of prime broker Hidden Road valued at approximately $1.25 billion and corporate treasury management platform GTreasury worth $1 billion, Ripple strategically positioned itself for growth.

## Conclusion

Ripple’s decision to defer an IPO launch reflects its agility in navigating market dynamics and sidestepping immediate public shareholder demands. As Ripple continues to evolve and thrive in the volatile crypto landscape, its strategic priorities remain centered on sustainable growth and innovation in the digital asset realm.

