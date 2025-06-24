Ripple set to unlock 1 billion XRP on July 1, 2025

# Ripple’s Upcoming 1 Billion XRP Unlock on July 1, 2025

## Introduction

Ripple is gearing up to release 1 billion XRP from its escrow on July 1, 2025, as per its monthly release schedule established back in 2017. This planned release aligns with Ripple’s consistent pattern of unlocking tokens on the first day of each month, maintaining the long-standing plan for controlled XRP supply releases.

## Ripple’s July 2025 Escrow Unlock

In July 2025, 1 billion XRP tokens will be unleashed from the escrow. This routine release follows the established pattern of previous months without any announced deviations, keeping the XRP supply distribution in check. At the current trading price of $2.18 per XRP, the 1 billion tokens would total approximately $2.8 billion.

### June 2025 Escrow Release Recap

In June 2025, Ripple unlocked a total of 1 billion XRP through multiple transactions. Subsequently, around 670 million XRP were re-locked back into escrow, showcasing Ripple’s usual practice of re-locking the majority of the released tokens. Approximately 330 million XRP from the June release entered circulation, in line with Ripple’s strategy of only utilizing a portion of the monthly unlocked amount for liquidity and operational purposes.

### Rumors of U.S. Government Seizing XRP Escrow

Towards the end of June 2025, speculations emerged on social media suggesting that the U.S. government might seize Ripple’s escrowed XRP holdings to establish a national cryptocurrency reserve. However, these claims lacked credibility and were promptly debunked by Ripple’s legal counsel, Bill Morgan, who unequivocally stated that such an action was not on the table.

## Conclusion

As Ripple prepares for the upcoming release of 1 billion XRP on July 1, 2025, the crypto community remains attentive to how the market will respond to the unlocked tokens. Despite unfounded rumors circulating, Ripple continues to adhere to its structured approach to managing XRP supply, ensuring transparency and stability in its operations. Stay tuned for July’s escrow unlock event to witness how this monthly release unfolds within the crypto landscape.