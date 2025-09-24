Ripple to be integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock 

## Heading 1: Integration of Ripple into BlackRock’s Tokenized Money-Market Funds

### Introduction

BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, valued at $2 billion, is making strides by incorporating the XRP Ledger, with Ripple and Securitize spearheading the integration through a pioneering RLUSD smart contract. This blog delves into the significant implications of this collaboration and the expansion onto tokenized assets.

### Expansion of BUIDL Fund onto XRPL

BlackRock’s Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) is now venturing into the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem alongside Ripple and Securitize. Through the innovative RLUSD smart contract, investors in the BUIDL fund can seamlessly exchange tokenized shares for RLUSD, introducing real-time liquidity to institutional assets.

### Institutional Adoption of RLUSD

Since its inception in late 2024, RLUSD has rapidly gained traction, amassing a market cap exceeding $700 million. Renowned institutions like DBS and Franklin Templeton are already leveraging RLUSD as an exchange mechanism, highlighting its value in enhancing liquidity and compliance in tokenized asset transactions.

### Integration with BlackRock and VanEck Funds

The recent partnership with Securitize has integrated RLUSD into BlackRock and VanEck’s tokenized funds, marking a significant milestone for Ripple’s entrance into Securitize’s infrastructure. This move not only broadens the utility of RLUSD but also sets the stage for collaborations with other asset managers, such as Apollo and Hamilton Lane.

### Future Outlook and Use Cases

As Ripple continues to evolve its blockchain solutions, there are promising prospects for expanded utility and integration into decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Ripple’s commitment to automating liquidity for tokenized assets and Securitize’s dedication to enhancing enterprise-grade solutions signify a bright future for the integration of RLUSD into institutional finance.

### Conclusion

The integration of Ripple into BlackRock’s tokenized money-market funds is a testament to the evolving landscape of digital assets and blockchain technology. With RLUSD emerging as a core component facilitating seamless transactions and enhancing liquidity, the collaboration between Ripple, Securitize, and prominent institutional players is paving the way for a more interconnected and efficient financial ecosystem.

**Featured image via Shutterstock**

**Source:** [Finbold](sourceurl)