Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP today — what to expect?

# What to Expect from Ripple’s 1 Billion XRP Unlock Today?

Ripple’s monthly escrow program, initiated in 2017, involves the unlocking of up to 1 billion XRP on the first day of each month. Typically, any unused tokens are re-escrowed for future release. Today, on September 1, we anticipate the unlocking of approximately $2.76 billion worth of XRP, equivalent to around 1.68% of the total XRP supply.

## Ripple’s September XRP Unlock & Historical Patterns

In the past, after the unlocking, around 700 million tokens are usually re-escrowed. This implies that the effective net addition of XRP today would be closer to 300 million XRP, valued at approximately $861 million, accounting for about 0.50% of the total supply.

## Recent Deviation in Ripple’s Escrow Schedule

Notably, August witnessed a deviation from Ripple’s usual escrow schedule, with the standard 1 billion XRP release not observed as expected. Instead, on August 9, three separate escrow releases totaling 1 billion XRP were executed in quick succession, catching the attention of investors and market observers.

## Speculation Surrounding September Release

Ahead of the September release, speculations arose regarding potential government interest in Ripple’s XRP holdings, particularly in light of the White House’s discussions on establishing a strategic digital asset reserve. While XRP was ultimately excluded from this initiative, the topic continues to trigger discussions within the XRP community around government policies and corporate ownership.

## Ripple’s Current XRP Holdings

Currently, Ripple maintains control over approximately 35.6 billion XRP spread across 14 escrow wallets, with a total valuation estimated at $98.26 billion.

**Conclusion**

As Ripple unlocks 1 billion XRP today, the market awaits the outcome following the historical patterns of re-escrowing unused tokens. Speculation regarding government interest in Ripple’s XRP holdings continues to circulate, highlighting the evolving landscape at the intersection of digital assets, corporate entities, and government policies.

*[Featured image via Shutterstock]*

The post [Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP today — what to expect?](#) appeared first on Finbold.