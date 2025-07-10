Ripple Whale Activity Intensify As XRP Hits 7-Week High; Analyst Predicts Breakout to $10

# Ripple Whales Drive XRP to 7-Week High

## Introduction

XRP has experienced a surge, reaching a 7-week high, fueled by intensified Ripple whale activity. This uptrend signifies growing utility and a strong foundation in the market for XRP. Let’s delve deeper into the recent developments surrounding Ripple whale activity and XRP’s price movement.

## Ripple Whale Dynamics Propel XRP to $2.39

XRP has soared to $2.39, a level not seen since late May, thanks to the active involvement of Ripple whales. These large holders of XRP are significantly boosting their holdings, indicating a bullish sentiment towards the cryptocurrency. The surge in price is a testament to the positive market fundamentals that have been steadily building up over the recent weeks.

### Analysts Predict XRP Breakout to $10

Analysts are optimistic about XRP’s future trajectory, with some predicting a breakout to $10 in the near term. This positive outlook is supported by the continued accumulation of XRP by Ripple whales and the overall market dynamics favoring the cryptocurrency.

## Conclusion

As XRP continues to ride the wave of Ripple whale activity and positive market fundamentals, reaching a 7-week high, the cryptocurrency shows promising signs for further growth. With analysts forecasting a potential breakout to $10, the future looks bright for XRP investors. Stay tuned for more updates on XRP’s price movements and market trends.