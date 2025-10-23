Ripple’s Chris Larsen Expands XRP Realized Profit to $764M Amid Evernorth Deal

## Introduction

Ripple’s executive chairman, Chris Larsen, has seen a substantial increase in his XRP realized profit, reaching an impressive $764 million. This surge in profit comes as Larsen expanded his investment in the new XRP treasury, Evernorth. Let’s delve into the details of Chris Larsen’s latest move in the world of cryptocurrency.

### Chris Larsen’s XRP Realized Profit

Since 2018, Chris Larsen has been actively involved in withdrawing XRP, accumulating significant profits along the way. This year, Larsen’s profit soared to $764 million, showcasing his strategic investment decisions and strong belief in the potential of XRP.

#### Evernorth Deal Expansion

In a recent development, Chris Larsen transferred an additional 50 million XRP from one of his wallets to fuel his investment in the forthcoming XRP treasury, Evernorth. This move reflects Larsen’s commitment to furthering the development and innovation within the XRP ecosystem.

### Ripple Co-founder’s Success

As one of the co-founders of Ripple, Chris Larsen’s financial achievements underscore his prominent role within the cryptocurrency industry. His ability to leverage the market dynamics and capitalize on investment opportunities has propelled his realized profit to unprecedented heights.

## Conclusion

Chris Larsen’s continued success in the world of cryptocurrency, particularly with XRP, highlights the potential for significant profit within the digital asset space. With his recent investment in Evernorth and the exponential growth of his realized profit, Larsen remains a key figure shaping the future of blockchain technology and digital finance. Stay tuned for more updates on Chris Larsen’s ventures within the cryptocurrency landscape.