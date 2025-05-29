Ripple’s RLUSD Now Available on Bitget, 4th CEX Listing in 2025 So far

## Title: Ripple’s RLUSD Gains Traction with Bitget Listing

### Introduction

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin continues its journey towards widespread acceptance, securing a new listing on the esteemed crypto exchange Bitget. This development underscores RLUSD’s increasing popularity in the digital asset landscape, following its recent integration into the DeFi sector through platforms like Euler Finance. Let’s delve deeper into the details of RLUSD’s listing on Bitget and what it means for the cryptocurrency community.

### Ripple’s RLUSD Listing on Bitget: Key Information

In a significant move, Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled the addition of Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, to its trading offerings. The commencement of RLUSD trading on Bitget, scheduled for today, positions the stablecoin within the exchange’s Innovation and Web3 Zone, emphasizing its strategic significance. With the ability to deposit Ripple USD already operational, users can engage in trading activities starting May 29, 2025, at 10:00 UTC.

#### Notable Points:

– Bitget expressed excitement over the listing of Ripple USD on their platform.

– RLUSD’s availability in the Innovation and Web3 Zone signifies Bitget’s recognition of its value within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

### Conclusion

The inclusion of Ripple’s RLUSD on Bitget marks a notable milestone in the trajectory of this stablecoin, affirming its appeal to a broader audience of digital asset enthusiasts. As RLUSD continues to expand its presence across various platforms, its relevance in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies is further solidified. Stay tuned for further updates on RLUSD’s journey and its impact on the crypto market.