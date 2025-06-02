Robert Kiyosaki Prefers This Asset Over Bitcoin and Gold, Eyeing 3x Returns in 2025

## Robert Kiyosaki’s Investment Insight: Silver Over Bitcoin and Gold

Renowned investor and author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, Robert Kiyosaki, has recently shared his bold prediction regarding the financial markets amidst global uncertainties and the Trump tariff war. While warning of an impending market crash, Kiyosaki is advocating for a particular asset with promising 3x returns by 2025.

In a recent update on social media, Robert Kiyosaki highlighted his concerns about the stock, bonds, and real estate markets, foreseeing a significant crash on the horizon, possibly the most extensive in history. Bucking the trends of favoring Bitcoin and Gold, Kiyosaki has chosen to place his bets on silver, a grey metal that he anticipates will triple in value by the end of the year.

With warnings of an imminent market downturn looming, Kiyosaki has been vocal in his recommendations to investors. He has expressed skepticism towards traditional assets like stocks and bonds, and even the popular Bitcoin and Gold, prompting followers to consider alternative investment avenues.

As Robert Kiyosaki continues to advocate for cautious investment approaches in the face of potential market upheavals, his preference for silver as an alternative asset over Bitcoin and Gold stands out. The belief in silver’s potential for significant growth underscores the importance of diversification in investment portfolios, especially during times of economic uncertainty.

