Robert Kiyosaki Says “I wish I had bought more” Stressing $1M Bitcoin Target

# Robert Kiyosaki Emphasizes $1M Bitcoin Target: “I Wish I Had Bought More”

## Introduction

Renowned billionaire investor and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, recently shared insights into his Bitcoin investment journey. He believes that Bitcoin’s current price of $107,000 is reasonable, considering the potential for it to reach $1 million in the future. Kiyosaki encourages long-term investors to actively accumulate Bitcoin rather than waiting on the sidelines.

## Reflecting on Bitcoin Investment

In a reflection on his Bitcoin investment journey, Robert Kiyosaki expressed his sentiment that the current price of $107,000 per Bitcoin is not exorbitant. He emphasized the long-term potential of Bitcoin, suggesting that it could eventually reach $1 million.

### Embracing Accumulation Strategy

Kiyosaki advised long-term investors to adopt an accumulation strategy for Bitcoin. He conveyed the importance of actively acquiring Bitcoin holdings instead of passively observing from the sidelines. According to Kiyosaki, the future growth potential of Bitcoin makes it a valuable asset for investors seeking sustainable returns.

## Conclusion

Robert Kiyosaki’s perspective on Bitcoin investment underscores the significance of long-term vision and proactive engagement in the cryptocurrency market. As he advocates for accumulating Bitcoin assets in anticipation of a potential $1 million valuation, investors are encouraged to consider the inherent value and growth prospects of Bitcoin as a lucrative investment opportunity.