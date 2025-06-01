Ross Ulbricht Auctions Prison Memorabilia, ID Card Sells For 11 Bitcoin

## Unique H2 Title: Ross Ulbricht’s Prison Mementos Fetch Over $1.8 Million in Bitcoin

Silk Road’s infamous founder, Ross Ulbricht, is making headlines again as he auctions off personal items tied to his time in prison. The auction, conducted in Bitcoin, has garnered considerable attention, with his prison ID card alone fetching an impressive 11 BTC.

After a prolonged incarceration, Ross Ulbricht, the mastermind behind Silk Road, is embracing his newfound freedom by parting ways with mementos from his prison days. The decision to auction these personal effects, as stated in Scare City’s listing description, signifies a symbolic transition for Ulbricht.

Ulbricht’s auction commenced with a poignant symbolism, as bids poured in for his prison ID card – a piece of history that netted a significant 11 BTC. Additionally, an oil painting from his time in prison fetched 1.2 BTC, accentuating the sentimental value attached to these memorabilia.

Ross Ulbricht’s venture into auctioning his prison mementos reflects a profound journey from confinement to liberation. With each item fetching substantial sums in Bitcoin, the auction not only underscores Ulbricht’s evolving narrative but also resonates with enthusiasts eager to own a piece of his intriguing saga.