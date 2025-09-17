Rumors Hint Changpeng Zhao (CZ) Is Returning to Binance, BNB Shoots 5%

# Rumors of Changpeng Zhao’s Return to Binance Boost BNB Price by 5%

## Introduction

There are swirling rumors suggesting that Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, might be planning a comeback to the cryptocurrency exchange platform. Following his stepping down from the role in November 2023, the conclusion of the Binance lawsuit has paved the way for speculations about CZ resuming his position to lead Binance towards further growth and success. This potential news has already had an impact on the price of Binance Coin (BNB), which surged by 5%.

## Speculations on CZ’s Return to Binance

**Changpeng Zhao Eyeing a Return:** Speculations within the cryptocurrency community are strong that CZ could soon be making a significant return to Binance, the exchange he founded.

**Post-Lawsuit Environment:** With the recent resolution of the Binance lawsuit, the path seems to be clearing for CZ to potentially reclaim his position as the head of Binance.

## Impact on BNB Price

**BNB Price Surge:** Following the rumors of CZ’s return, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) experienced a notable 5% increase in a short period, reflecting the positive market sentiment surrounding the potential comeback.

## Conclusion

The anticipation of Changpeng Zhao potentially resuming his role at Binance has stirred a wave of excitement and optimism in the cryptocurrency community. The recent surge in Binance Coin (BNB) price hints at the market’s positive outlook towards CZ’s potential return and the future growth of Binance. As the speculations continue, all eyes in the crypto world remain fixed on any official announcements regarding CZ’s comeback to the helm of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

*This post was originally published on CoinGape.*