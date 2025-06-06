Safe Establishes New Subsidiary to Transform into a ‘Enterprise Focused Platform’

# Safe Introduces Safe Labs: A Venture Toward Enterprise Solutions

## Introduction

Safe, a prominent infrastructure provider specializing in smart contract-based wallet technology, has unveiled a strategic move to enhance its services. This transformation involves the creation of a subsidiary known as “Safe Labs,” spearheaded by the former Chief Product Officer, Rahul Rumalla. Safe Labs is dedicated to expanding and refining its innovative Smart Accounts services, with a specific focus on catering to enterprises.

## Safe Labs: The Path to Enterprise-Centric Solutions

In an exciting development, Safe has taken a bold step towards catering to the unique needs of enterprise clients through the establishment of Safe Labs. This new entity, operating under the adept leadership of Rahul Rumalla, represents a pivotal moment in Safe’s evolution as a provider of cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

### Safe Labs: A Wholly-Owned Venture

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safe, Safe Labs is positioned to leverage the extensive expertise and resources of its parent company to drive forward-thinking initiatives in the realm of smart contract-based technologies. By consolidating its efforts under this specialized arm, Safe aims to bolster its offerings tailored for enterprise clients seeking robust and secure digital solutions.

### Empowering Enterprises with Safe Smart Accounts

One of the key objectives of Safe Labs is to further develop and deploy its Safe Smart Accounts services. This strategic focus underscores Safe’s commitment to delivering advanced solutions that meet the evolving demands of enterprises operating in the digital landscape. Through innovative enhancements and tailor-made features, Safe Labs endeavors to position Safe as a go-to platform for businesses seeking secure and efficient blockchain solutions.

## Conclusion

The establishment of Safe Labs marks a significant milestone in Safe’s journey towards becoming a preeminent provider of enterprise-focused blockchain solutions. With a dedicated focus on advancing the capabilities of Safe Smart Accounts, Safe Labs is poised to revolutionize the way enterprises engage with blockchain technology. This strategic initiative underscores Safe’s commitment to innovation and its unwavering dedication to serving the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly digital-centric world.