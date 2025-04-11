SatLayer launches its mainnet and ‘Cube’ BABY staking solution 

# Title: SatLayer Introduces Mainnet and ‘Cube’ BABY Staking Solution

## Introduction

SatLayer, a prominent utility and security platform for Bitcoin (BTC), has recently initiated the “Phase I” of its mainnet launch, accompanied by the unveiling of Cube, a Babylon Genesis (BABY) liquid staking solution. These pivotal developments aim to bolster Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) while empowering users to harness the potential of BTC as a programmable asset within the ecosystem.

## SatLayer’s Mainnet Launch

SatLayer commenced its mainnet launch with an impressive $250 million in BTC deposits, establishing a robust foundation for BTC DeFi. By facilitating the transformation of BTC into a programmable asset, SatLayer endeavors to unlock vast amounts of idle Bitcoin, providing lucrative yield-earning opportunities for nation-states, institutions, and individual traders.

### Bitcoin Liquidity and Security

Functioning as a decentralized restaking application on Babylon, SatLayer bridges the gap between BTC liquidity and security inherent in both Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains, allowing decentralized applications (dApps) and infrastructure to benefit from enhanced liquidity and security features. While initially focusing on Babylon Genesis, SatLayer plans to extend its support to other prominent L1/L2 ecosystems in the future, offering a wide array of use cases, including under-collateralized loans, slashing insurance, and on-chain prime brokerage services.

## Cube: The BABY Liquid Staking Solution

In conjunction with the launch of Babylon Genesis and its native BABY token, SatLayer has introduced Cube, a Babylon-native liquid staking solution that enables users to engage in liquid staking of BABY and receive cBABY, a liquid staking token.

### cBABY Token Utility

By utilizing cBABY, users can access additional rewards when staked within SatLayer and other DEFI protocols like Tower, a decentralized exchange on Babylon Genesis, or lending protocols. Luke Xie, co-founder of SatLayer, emphasized the team’s commitment to promoting adoption through cBABY, stating, “Beyond native BABY staking, the introduction of cBABY with the launch of Cube creates a multiplier effect on BABY’s efficiency and yield generation.”

## Securing the Ecosystem

Cube, being natively built on Babylon Genesis, not only enhances the security of the ecosystem through staking activities but also supports the growth of both SatLayer and Babylon Genesis, all while earning rewards for users.

By introducing its mainnet launch and the innovative Cube BABY staking solution, SatLayer is paving the way for a more robust and efficient Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem. Stay tuned for more updates on the advancements made by SatLayer in the realm of decentralized finance.