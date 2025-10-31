SBF Team Says “FTX Was Never Bankrupt,” Creditors Receive 120% Repayment

## Introduction

The SBF team recently made a statement claiming that FTX was never bankrupt, despite legal actions suggesting otherwise. Moreover, creditors of the exchange have reportedly received a significant 120% repayment. This revelation has sparked controversy within the crypto community, leading to debates about the accuracy of the information shared. Let’s delve into the details of this unfolding story.

### SBF Team’s Claim about FTX’s Solvency

On Friday, the SBF team made a bold assertion, stating that the embattled crypto exchange FTX, which reported holdings of approximately $136 billion on the petition date, was never actually bankrupt. This statement contradicts the actions taken by the exchange’s legal representatives, who initiated bankruptcy proceedings. Despite legal challenges, the SBF team stands by its claim, asserting the financial stability of FTX.

### Community Backlash and Misinformation Concerns

Following the SBF team’s declaration, the crypto community raised concerns about potential misinformation being spread. Criticism mounted against SBF, with calls to hold him accountable for the veracity of the information disseminated. The controversy surrounding FTX’s alleged bankruptcy status has sparked a wider debate within the community, with questions arising about transparency and accuracy in reporting financial matters.

### Creditors Receive 120% Repayment

In an unexpected turn of events, creditors of FTX have reportedly received a repayment totaling 120% of their claims. This development has added a layer of complexity to the situation, with some questioning how a supposedly bankrupt exchange managed to fulfill its financial obligations to such an extent. The repayment has raised eyebrows and fueled further speculation about the true financial standing of FTX.

## Conclusion

The conflicting statements regarding FTX’s financial status and the subsequent repayment to creditors have generated significant discussion within the crypto community. As the SBF team asserts that FTX was never bankrupt, questions around misinformation and transparency continue to linger. The unexpected 120% repayment has added intrigue to the unfolding narrative, leaving many observers curious about the true state of affairs at the embattled exchange. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.