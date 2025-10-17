SEC chair Atkins prioritizes innovation in crypto rulemaking

## Introduction

In a significant shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the leadership of Chair Paul Atkins is embracing innovation in its approach to crypto regulation. This departure from past enforcement-heavy strategies marks a new chapter in the agency’s stance towards cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

## Gensler-led SEC: Enforcement as Policy

Under the tenure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, enforcement actions and crackdowns dominated the agency’s approach to crypto regulation. Gensler’s classification of most cryptocurrencies as securities led to numerous lawsuits aimed at regulating the industry. The SEC’s enforcement actions targeted high-profile crypto firms, resulting in a stringent regulatory environment that stifled innovation and growth within the U.S. crypto market.

### Enforcement Actions Under Gensler

The SEC, during Gensler’s term, filed over 125 crypto-related enforcement actions, primarily focusing on unregistered securities offerings. The aggressive enforcement strategy led to legal disputes with notable crypto companies like Ripple, Bittrex, Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken, contributing to a challenging regulatory landscape for crypto businesses.

## Atkins-led SEC: Innovation as Strategy

Following Gensler’s departure, Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda initiated a shift towards a more balanced approach with the establishment of the Crypto Task Force. However, it was under Chair Paul Atkins’ leadership that the SEC took a definitive turn towards prioritizing innovation while ensuring regulatory oversight. The emphasis shifted towards fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the crypto industry.

### Policy Shift and Initiatives Under Atkins

Atkins’ appointment saw the SEC rescinding certain regulations that restricted the offering of crypto custodial services, signaling a more supportive stance towards crypto businesses. The launch of Project Crypto in July 2025 aimed to modernize securities rules and regulations to facilitate on-chain operations in U.S. financial markets. Atkins’ vision entails building a forward-looking regulatory framework that attracts crypto innovators back to the United States.

## Conclusion

Chair Paul Atkins’ pro-innovation agenda at the SEC signifies a paradigm shift towards a more collaborative and growth-oriented approach to crypto regulation. By prioritizing innovation while maintaining regulatory oversight, the agency aims to create a conducive environment for the crypto industry to thrive in the United States, fostering a climate of innovation and progress.

