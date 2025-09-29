SEC makes groundbreaking move in XRP ETF approval process

## Title: SEC Accelerates XRP ETF Approval Process

### Introduction

The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently made a significant stride in expediting the launch of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) incorporating various major cryptocurrencies, notably XRP. This development has garnered attention and speculation within the cryptocurrency community and market analysts alike.

### SEC’s Directive to Withdraw Filings

According to respected cryptocurrency journalist Eleanor Terrett, the SEC has issued a directive for issuers to retract their existing 19b-4 filings subsequent to the endorsement of new generic listing standards for cryptocurrencies. Terrett’s insights suggest that the process of withdrawals may commence imminently, as reported in a post on September 29.

#### Impacted Cryptocurrencies

Among the cryptocurrencies affected by this regulatory move are Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Terrett clarifies that despite initial concerns, the directive to withdraw filings serves to simplify and expedite the approval process rather than hinder it.

### Simplified Approval Process

Terrett underscores that the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards negates the necessity for individual 19b-4 filings in the case of token-based ETFs. This streamlining initiative means that ETF approval can now be accomplished through a single S-1 filing if the cryptocurrency complies with the predetermined criteria. Consequently, the SEC retains the authority to approve one or multiple ETFs promptly, thereby facilitating investor access significantly.

### Expectations on ETF Decisions

The SEC’s upcoming rulings on a multitude of altcoin ETFs slated for October are raising anticipation for potential approvals, particularly for assets like XRP. Market observers foresee a consequential month for ETFs in October, potentially resulting in considerable institutional investments flowing into altcoins.

#### Scheduled ETF Decisions

The calendar reveals that the SEC has 16 cryptocurrency ETFs on its agenda, with varying final deadlines scattered throughout the month. Noteworthy events include Canary’s Litecoin ETF decision on October 2, followed by Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trust conversions on October 10, and WisdomTree’s XRP fund determination on October 24. Analysts project these forthcoming decisions as plausible triggers for a resurgence in altcoin market performance.

### Conclusion

The recent actions by the SEC signify a pivotal moment in the XRP ETF approval process, heralding a series of events that could reshape the cryptocurrency landscape. The regulatory advancements hold the promise of increased accessibility to digital assets for investors while potentially catalyzing widespread market activity. Observers eagerly await the outcomes of the forthcoming ETF decisions and their ramifications on the evolving cryptocurrency sector.