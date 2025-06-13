SEC Withdraws Custody Rule & Other Gensler-Era Proposals; Big Win for Crypto?

# Major Victory for Crypto Industry as SEC Withdraws Custody Rule and Other Gensler-Era Proposals

## Introduction

In a significant turn of events for the cryptocurrency industry, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to withdraw several prominent proposals that were introduced during Gary Gensler’s leadership. This decision has garnered attention and speculation within the crypto space, with many considering it a potential triumph for the industry. Notable among the withdrawn proposals are the highly debated Custody Rule and Rule 3b-16. Let’s delve deeper into this development and its potential implications.

## SEC’s Move to Drop Custody Rule and Other Proposals

The recent announcement by the SEC regarding the withdrawal of the Custody Rule and other Gensler-era proposals marks a notable shift in regulatory dynamics. The Custody Rule, in particular, has been a subject of intense scrutiny and controversy within the cryptocurrency community. Its removal raises questions about the SEC’s stance on crypto regulations and its willingness to adapt to the evolving landscape of digital assets.

## Implications for the Crypto Space: A Big Win?

The decision to retract these regulatory proposals has sparked discussions about the impact it may have on the crypto industry. Many in the community see this move as a significant victory, signaling a potential easing of regulatory pressures on crypto businesses and investors. The withdrawal of the Custody Rule, in particular, opens up new possibilities for innovation and growth in the sector. It also reflects a more nuanced approach by the SEC towards addressing the unique challenges posed by digital assets.

## Conclusion

The SEC’s withdrawal of the Custody Rule and other Gensler-era proposals heralds a new chapter in the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies. While the full implications of this decision remain to be seen, it undoubtedly represents a positive development for the crypto industry. As stakeholders continue to monitor the evolving regulatory environment, the decision to retreat from these contentious proposals raises hopes for a more constructive and collaborative approach towards regulating digital assets.