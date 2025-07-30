SEC’s New Crypto Policy Shift Could Boost XRP ETF Approvals, Says Lawyer

**Introduction:**

In a notable turn of events, crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has indicated that the recent policy revision by the SEC regarding crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) could potentially accelerate the approval process for existing XRP ETF filings. This advancement in regulatory stance has sparked optimism within the crypto community, particularly among proponents of XRP ETFs.

**Lawyers Anticipate Accelerated Approval of XRP ETFs Following SEC’s Policy Update**

**Implications of SEC’s New Crypto Policy Shift for XRP ETFs**

**1. Significance of the SEC Policy Amendment**

The SEC’s decision to modify its approach towards crypto ETPs signifies a potential shift towards a more favorable regulatory environment for digital asset exchange-traded funds.

**2. Acceleration of XRP ETF Approvals**

Bill Morgan’s observations allude to the possibility of the SEC’s revised policy streamlining the approval process for XRP ETFs, which have encountered delays and obstacles in the past.

**3. Enhanced Confidence in XRP Investment Opportunities**

The anticipated expeditious approval of XRP ETFs following the SEC’s policy revision could bolster investor confidence in the cryptocurrency and its associated investment instruments.

In conclusion, the recent insights shared by crypto lawyer Bill Morgan regarding the SEC’s altered stance on crypto ETPs signal a potential positive turn for XRP ETF approvals. This development holds promise for the crypto community, as it hints towards a more conducive regulatory landscape for digital asset investments. As the regulatory framework continues to evolve, the potential approval of XRP ETFs could mark a significant milestone in the integration of cryptocurrencies into traditional financial markets.