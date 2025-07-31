September Rate Cut Odds Fall as PCE Inflation Data Comes In Hot

# Fed Rate Cut Unlikely in September Due to Hot PCE Inflation Data

## Introduction

The anticipation of a September Fed rate cut is diminishing, hinting at the possibility of the Federal Reserve maintaining its current rates for the sixth consecutive time. The recent release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, a key indicator closely monitored by the Fed, has further dampened optimism among traders.

## Federal Reserve Likely to Maintain Rates

The expectation of a rate cut in September is dwindling, pointing towards a scenario where the Federal Reserve is leaning towards keeping interest rates unchanged. This decision would mark the sixth consecutive instance of the Fed opting not to lower rates.

## Impact of PCE Inflation Data

The PCE inflation data, considered a crucial metric by the Federal Reserve, is signaling a notable uptick in inflation. This development has played a significant role in eroding the previously optimistic sentiment among traders and market participants.

## Conclusion

With the odds of a September rate cut diminishing as a result of the hot PCE inflation data, the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates at their current levels for the sixth consecutive time is becoming more apparent. This shift in market sentiments underscores the importance of closely monitoring economic indicators for insights into future monetary policy decisions.