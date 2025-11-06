SharpLink Predicts a Swift 90% Rally in Ethereum Price to New ATH

# Ethereum Price Prediction: SharpLink Foresees a Rapid 90% Rally to New ATH

## Introduction:

SharpLink Gaming, a prominent Ethereum treasury company, has recently made a striking forecast regarding the Ethereum price. The company’s Chairman, Joseph Lubin, and Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Matt Sheffield, have drawn attention to historical data indicating a substantial price recovery following tax loss harvesting and government shutdown scenarios. This article delves into SharpLink’s prediction of a swift 90% rally in Ethereum price to a new all-time high (ATH).

## SharpLink’s Bold Prediction for Ethereum Price Rally:

SharpLink Gaming, known for its significant presence in managing Ethereum assets, has stepped forward with a bold prediction of a rapid surge in Ethereum’s market value. The company’s experts, Joseph Lubin and Matt Sheffield, have emphasized that past trends reveal a robust bounce-back in Ethereum’s price after periods of tax loss harvesting and government shutdowns.

## Will Ethereum Price Experience a Quick Rebound?

Considering the insights shared by SharpLink’s leadership, it raises the question of whether Ethereum’s market value will indeed skyrocket as predicted. With the company’s influential standing and expertise in Ethereum treasury management, their forecast holds weight in the crypto sphere. Investors and enthusiasts alike eagerly await to witness if Ethereum’s price will witness a rapid rebound, catapulting it to new ATHs.

## Conclusion:

In conclusion, SharpLink Gaming’s foresight of a 90% rally in Ethereum price to a new ATH has stirred excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency market. With historical data supporting their prediction, all eyes are on Ethereum to see if it will mirror the projected surge. As the industry awaits the unfolding of events, the crypto community remains tuned in to witness the potential surge in Ethereum’s market value. Stay informed and stay updated with SharpLink’s predictions to navigate the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies effectively.