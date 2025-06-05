Shiba Inu Price Drop Pushes 11 Trillion SHIB Tokens into Loss

## Title: Shiba Inu Price Drop: 11 Trillion SHIB Tokens Affected

### Introduction:

Shiba Inu (SHIB) faced a significant setback as its price plunged by 10% within a week, mirroring the downturn observed in other meme tokens. The repercussions of this decline have reverberated through the network, resulting in a surge of 10.97 trillion SHIB tokens in daily losses. Additionally, the Age Consumed Metric has surged to its highest levels since March, indicating heightened activity within the network.

### Shiba Inu Price Decline and On-Chain Activity:

The value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has diminished by 10% in the span of a single week, aligning with the downward trend experienced by similar meme tokens. Consequently, the daily on-chain transaction volumes have soared to 10.97 trillion SHIB tokens lost, painting a grim picture of the current market conditions.

### Rise in Age Consumed Metric:

Simultaneously, the Age Consumed Metric for Shiba Inu has escalated to its peak levels since March, underscoring the intense utilization and movement of SHIB tokens within the network. This metric serves as a barometer for the level of token movement and suggests increased activity and circulation.

### Conclusion:

The recent price decline of Shiba Inu has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market, with 11 trillion SHIB tokens affected by the downturn. The surge in daily losses and the spike in the Age Consumed Metric indicate a period of heightened activity and movement within the Shiba Inu network, highlighting the fluctuations and challenges faced by meme tokens in the current market environment.