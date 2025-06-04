Shiba Inu Price Edges Closer to 22% Crash as SHIB Burn Rate, Shibarium TVL Tanks

### Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Potential 22% Crash Ahead

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is facing a critical juncture, with signals pointing towards a potential 22% crash looming on the horizon. Factors such as weakening sentiment, a decline in burn rate, subdued whale activity, and a drop in Shibarium TVL are weighing down on SHIB’s recent recovery.

#### Technical Analysis Indicates Downtrend

At the current trading price of $0.00001343, SHIB’s technical indicators are painting a bearish picture. Traders and holders alike should brace themselves for a possible breakdown in the near future.

#### What’s Contributing to the Price Pressures?

The burn rate of SHIB tokens has been decreasing, signaling reduced demand and potentially impacting price stability. Moreover, disappointing whale activity and a fall in Shibarium TVL are adding to the negative sentiment surrounding SHIB.

#### Conclusion

With the convergence of multiple negative factors, including weakening sentiment, declining burn rate, subdued whale activity, and lower Shibarium TVL, the outlook for Shiba Inu’s price remains uncertain. Holders should exercise caution, as a 22% crash could be on the horizon. Stay tuned for further updates on the SHIB price movement.

