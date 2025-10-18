Shiba Inu Price Eyes Recovery as Burn Rate Jumps 10,785% – Can SHIB Hit $0.000016?

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Burn Rate Surge Sparks Recovery Hope

The Current Situation

Recently, the price of Shiba Inu has seen a slight increase, trading at $0.00000990, marking a 4.29% rise in the last 24 hours. This upturn is attributed to a surge in buying activity within the demand area, hinting at the start of accumulation. Despite being confined within a descending channel, the SHIB price displays early signs of stabilization as buyers strive to uphold support levels.

Burn Rate Leap

Of particular note is the substantial 10,785% leap in the burn rate of SHIB tokens, indicating a significant reduction in circulating supply. This surge in burn rate has injected positivity into the market sentiment, fostering hopes for a potential recovery.

Future Prospects

With the burn rate on the rise and investors showing renewed interest in the Shiba Inu token, there is growing anticipation that SHIB could target the $0.000016 mark. While challenges persist within the descending channel, the recent price action suggests a gradual shift towards a more favorable trajectory.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent surge in the burn rate of Shiba Inu tokens has reignited optimism among investors, leading to a modest price recovery. As market participants eye the possibility of SHIB hitting $0.000016, the ongoing efforts to defend key support levels indicate a potential turnaround in the near future. Tracking the burn rate and market dynamics will be crucial in gauging the sustainability of this positive momentum.