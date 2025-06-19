Shiba Inu Price Outlook – Whales Front-Run Double-Bottom Pattern With 1.3 Trillion SHIB Buy

# Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Whales Anticipate Double-Bottom Pattern with Giant 1.3 Trillion SHIB Purchase

## Introduction

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a significant 20% decrease in value within the last month amid dwindling trader interest in meme coins. As of the latest update, Shiba Inu is priced at $0.0000116, with a 24-hour trading volume decrease of 16% to $128 million on June 19. Despite this downward trend, SHIB has formed a promising double-bottom pattern that has caught the attention of large investors.

## Shiba Inu Price Analysis

The current trading price of Shiba Inu stands at $0.0000116, portraying a notable decline of 20% over the past month. This drop coincided with a reduction in trader enthusiasm for meme coins, contributing to the decreased 24-hour trading volume of $128 million on June 19.

## Formation of Double-Bottom Pattern

Amid the recent market downturn, Shiba Inu has displayed the formation of a double-bottom pattern, indicating a potential trend reversal. This pattern has garnered substantial interest from whales, who are prominent investors trading sizable amounts of cryptocurrency.

## Whales’ Anticipation and Investment

Noteworthy is the anticipation of whales in front-running the double-bottom pattern of Shiba Inu with a massive purchase of 1.3 trillion SHIB. This strategic move suggests confidence in SHIB’s future price action and market potential.

## Conclusion

While Shiba Inu has faced a challenging period of declining value and trader interest, the emergence of a double-bottom pattern has sparked optimism among whales. With a substantial investment of 1.3 trillion SHIB, these large investors signal a bullish outlook for SHIB’s price trajectory. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the strategic moves of whales may play a pivotal role in shaping Shiba Inu’s future performance.

This article provides insights into the current price outlook of Shiba Inu, emphasizing the whales' anticipation of a double-bottom pattern and their significant 1.3 trillion SHIB purchase.