Shiba Inu Price Prediction As Open Interest Sheds $100M and Shibarium TVL Tanks- SHIB Crash to $0.00000626?

# Shiba Inu Price Dip: Factors Behind the Decline

## Overview

Shiba Inu’s price faced a significant dip on July 30, trading at $0.00001266 with a 4.95% decline within 24 hours. This decline was accompanied by a substantial drop in open interest by over $100 million. Additionally, Shibarium’s Total Value Locked (TVL) plummeted, approaching all-time lows. These events have raised concerns among investors regarding the future of SHIB’s value.

## Open Interest and Shibarium TVL Decline

The shedding of over $100 million in open interest signals a decrease in market activity and investor confidence in Shiba Inu. Moreover, the significant drop in Shibarium’s TVL indicates a potential loss of interest in the project and its associated tokens.

## Bearish Outlook: Risk of 40% Price Fall

The emergence of a descending triangle pattern in Shiba Inu’s price chart suggests a bearish trend. This pattern may result in a further decline of up to 40% in SHIB’s value, posing risks for current holders and traders.

## Conclusion

As Shiba Inu continues to face downward pressure on its price, accompanied by a decrease in open interest and TVL, investors need to closely monitor the market trends and take necessary precautions. The bearish outlook and the potential price fall highlight the importance of thorough risk assessment and strategic decision-making in navigating the volatile crypto market landscape. Stay informed and prepared to mitigate potential losses in the face of market uncertainties.