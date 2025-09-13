Shiba Inu Update: Team Freezes 4.6M BONE Amid New SHIB Upgrades

## Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrency, the Shiba Inu team has taken action by freezing 4.6 million BONE tokens due to a hack. Alongside this development, PeckShield flagged an attack on the Shibarium bridge. Additionally, the SHIB ecosystem has introduced new upgrades to improve the functionality of the popular meme coin, potentially leading to an increase in value.

### Shiba Inu Team Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens

The Shiba Inu team made a significant decision to freeze 4.6 million BONE tokens that were compromised in a hack. This proactive measure aims to mitigate any potential risks associated with the security breach.

### PeckShield Alerts Ongoing Attack on Shibarium Bridge

PeckShield recently raised concerns about an ongoing attack targeting the Shibarium bridge. This warning serves as a reminder of the importance of robust security measures within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

### SHIB Ecosystem Introduces New Upgrades

In a bid to enhance the functionality of the SHIB ecosystem, new upgrades have been unveiled. These enhancements are designed to improve the utility of the meme coin, potentially attracting more users and investors.

## Conclusion

The recent developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem highlight the team’s commitment to security and innovation. By freezing compromised tokens, addressing security threats, and introducing new upgrades, the SHIB ecosystem continues to evolve in response to challenges and opportunities in the crypto space.

—

