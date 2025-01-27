Singularity Finance partners with Particle Network

# Singularity Finance and Particle Network Collaboration Announcement

## Introduction

Singularity Finance, a pioneering AI-centric EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, has joined forces with Particle Network, a leading Chain Abstraction infrastructure provider. This collaboration, revealed on Monday, January 27, to Finbold, is set to revolutionize Singularity Finance’s ecosystem, enhancing user experiences and bridging the gap between artificial intelligence, real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized finance (DeFi).

### Benefits of Collaboration

By incorporating Particle Network’s Universal Accounts through Chain Abstraction, users of the Singularity Finance ecosystem can seamlessly interact with various applications, utilizing tokens from different chains. This integration will enable greater efficiency, enhanced collaboration opportunities, and simplified engagement within the evolving AI landscape.

## Cloris Chen & Particle Network on Collaboration Approval

Cloris Chen, the CEO of Singularity Finance, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, emphasizing the ambition to cultivate a robust and inclusive ecosystem that drives the AI economy forward. Chen stated, “Our collaboration with Particle Network reflects our dedication to simplifying blockchain interactions and enhancing user experiences.”

Echoing this sentiment, a representative from Particle Network highlighted the significance of the collaboration, recognizing it as an opportunity to introduce Chain Abstraction to an ecosystem at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation. The spokesperson mentioned, “Working with Singularity Finance allows us to foster impactful product integration and shape the future of decentralized technology.”

## Common Commitment to Innovation

The collaboration between Singularity Finance and Particle Network underscores a shared commitment to developing practical solutions that advance decentralized technology. By addressing key challenges in blockchain adoption, such as accessibility and interoperability, the partnership aims to accelerate the evolution of AI and blockchain integration, bringing these technologies closer to widespread adoption.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, the partnership between Singularity Finance and Particle Network signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-centric blockchain technology. Through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions, both entities are poised to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance and propel the industry towards greater accessibility and usability.

This article was originally published on Finbold.