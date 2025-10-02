SK Planet to buy MOCA Coin for integration of Moca Network’s decentralized identity system

## Introduction

SK Planet, a prominent entity within the SK Group in South Korea, has unveiled its intention to acquire MOCA Coin through open market transactions to adopt Moca Network’s decentralized identity system. This strategic move is set to revolutionize SK Planet’s ecosystem, benefitting millions of users and numerous merchant partners.

### The Integration Plan

In a bid to enhance its ecosystem, SK Planet is set to incorporate zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification mechanisms offered by Moca Network. This ambitious initiative aims to elevate user privacy and data control through the utilization of Moca’s advanced identity infrastructure.

#### Enterprise-Scale Transformation

Moca Network, developed under Animoca Brands, is dedicated to establishing an inclusive identity layer that promotes user data ownership and platform interoperability. The project focuses on empowering users while ensuring secure data exchange across various platforms.

#### Strategic Implementation

By integrating AIR Account and AIR Identity, SK Planet intends to enable seamless user verification processes for merchants, emphasizing the importance of user consent and data protection. This move is crucial in maintaining user privacy and enhancing data control.

### Testimonials and Outlook

SK Planet’s chief business officer, Kyosu Kim, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Moca Network, highlighting the significance of decentralized identity and privacy-preserving solutions for their extensive user base. Kenneth Shek, the project lead at Moca Network, also emphasized the importance of data ownership at an enterprise level.

### Evolution of Rewards Ecosystem

Building upon the success of the OKI Club launch in February 2025, SK Planet is set to enhance user rewards management through the integration of AIR Identity. This evolution will enable users to access rewards seamlessly across multiple platforms, while enjoying additional features like token swaps and staking.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between SK Planet and Moca Network signifies a major stride towards user data ownership and privacy in the digital realm. With a focus on decentralized identity and enhanced user control, this integration is poised to set new standards for global user privacy and digital identity verification.