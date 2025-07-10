Skyline announces wrapped cAP3X token launch on Cardano 

## Introduction

Blockchain developer Skyline recently unveiled its plan to introduce cAP3X, a wrapped AP3X token, on the Cardano blockchain. This collaboration with the Apex Fusion Foundation aims to enhance interoperability and access within the blockchain ecosystem. Learn more about this exciting launch and its implications below.

### Skyline’s cAP3X Token Launch on Cardano

On July 10, Skyline, in partnership with the Apex Fusion Foundation, announced the upcoming deployment of cAP3X on the Cardano blockchain. This initiative is set to introduce a Cardano-native asset that seamlessly integrates with the Apex Fusion ecosystem, enabling users to leverage cross-chain value transfers between the Cardano and Apex Fusion networks.

#### Token Integration and Trading

The cAP3X token is designed to be fully compatible with Cardano wallets and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Plans are underway to establish an ADA/cAP3X trading pair and provide initial liquidity to Cardano-based decentralized exchanges. Users can look forward to transferring cAP3X from Cardano to PRIME Chain, Apex Fusion’s UTXO Layer 1 blockchain, through the Skyline Bridge. Upon the transition to PRIME Chain, cAP3X automatically converts to native AP3X at a 1:1 ratio for seamless utilization across Apex Fusion protocols.

#### Staking Rewards

Upon conversion to native AP3X tokens on PRIME Chain, users can participate in Apex staking pools, offering attractive annual percentage yield (APY) rewards of up to 10%. The network, which combines the security model of Bitcoin’s UTXO with Ethereum’s smart contract functionality, utilizes the Ouroboros consensus mechanism for staking operations. This approach aims to mitigate blockchain fragmentation by unifying existing networks. Following the token deployment and liquidity setup, users can expect bridge activation and staking features to be made available on PRIME Chain.

#### Technical Support and Documentation

To facilitate a seamless transition for developers and users, technical documentation and integration guides will be released ahead of the cAP3X token launch. These resources will assist users in navigating the deployment process and leveraging the full potential of the wrapped token within the Cardano ecosystem.

## Conclusion

Skyline’s announcement of the wrapped cAP3X token launch on Cardano signifies a significant step towards enhancing interoperability and accessibility within the blockchain space. By fostering cross-chain value transfers and staking incentives, this initiative sets the stage for a more integrated and efficient blockchain ecosystem. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.

*Featured image via Shutterstock.*