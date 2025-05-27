Solana Co-founder Raj Gokal’s Personal Info Leaked In Migos Insta Account Hack, Heres How

# Solana Co-founder Raj Gokal’s Personal Information Leaked in Migos Instagram Account Hack

## Introduction:

Recently, there was a shocking breach of personal information belonging to Solana’s co-founder, Raj Gokal. This breach occurred when hackers accessed his details through the Migos Instagram account hack. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday morning, saw unauthorized images of Raj Gokal and his spouse posted on the Instagram account of Migos, the renowned American hip-hop group boasting 13 million followers.

### The Breach Details:

The breach involved not just the compromise of the Migos social media account but also the exposure of Raj Gokal’s Google, email, and Apple account credentials. The hackers behind the breach went even further, attempting to seize control of various online platforms associated with Raj Gokal. In response to the breach, Raj Gokal warned his followers to stay vigilant, especially in the face of suspicious activities like unauthorized token launches or fundraising solicitations.

#### How the Solana Co-founder’s Account was Compromised:

The details surrounding how the hackers managed to infiltrate Solana co-founder Raj Gokal’s personal information remain unclear. However, it is evident that the breach was a sophisticated attack that impacted not only Gokal’s personal accounts but also the security and privacy of his online presence.

## Conclusion:

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities present in the digital world and the importance of safeguarding personal information. The breach involving Raj Gokal underscores the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect against such threats and emphasizes the significance of remaining vigilant online.

