Solana ETF crosses $100M in just 12 days

# Solana Staking ETF Surpasses $100 Million Milestone in 12 Days

Solana’s remarkable growth trajectory is attributed to the increasing institutional interest and the successful launch of the Solana Staking ETF (SSK). The SSK swiftly exceeded $100 million in assets under management (AUM) within a mere 12 days since its introduction on July 2, 2025, as announced in a press release on Business Wire. Now, let’s delve deeper into the key factors driving Solana’s impressive surge.

## Solana’s Stellar Performance Metrics

### Total Value Locked (TVL) and Tokenized Stock Volume

During this period of ascension, Solana’s total value locked (TVL) surged to an impressive $14 billion. Moreover, the network witnessed a significant achievement as its tokenized stock volume reached a whopping $293 million in the span of just one month, surpassing the combined volumes of all other chains. This milestone underscored Solana’s growing prominence and appeal in the market.

## On-Chain Activity Booms

### Integrating On-Chain Staking Rewards

The surge in on-chain activity on the Solana network can be predominantly attributed to the introduction of SSK as the first U.S.-listed Solana ETF that incorporates on-chain staking rewards. This innovative feature garnered substantial interest from both institutional and retail investors, fueling the influx of activities across the network.

## Price Dynamics and Development Momentum

### Price Surge and Developer Engagement

As the SOL token soared above the $200 mark for the first time since January 2025, achieving a milestone price of $205.33 on Tuesday, July 22, a resonating bullish sentiment rippled through the market. The subsequent retracement to $190 further highlighted the dynamic price movements of SOL. Simultaneously, a surge in developer activities was witnessed, with over 350,000 new tokens launched on the network within a week, painting a vivid picture of the reinvigorated developer ecosystem.

## Growing Institutional Interest

### Upexi’s $20 Million SOL Purchase

The rising institutional enthusiasm towards Solana was further exemplified by Upexi’s revelation of a substantial $20 million SOL purchase on July 21, signifying the escalating institutional confidence in the network’s future potential.

In conclusion, Solana’s exponential growth facilitated by the successful introduction of the Solana Staking ETF solidifies its position as a dominant player in the market. The convergence of institutional interest, innovative on-chain offerings, soaring price performance, and escalating developer engagement underscores the robust foundation underpinning Solana’s upward trajectory.

*Featured image via Shutterstock*

*The original article “Solana ETF crosses $100M in just 12 days” was first published by Finbold.*