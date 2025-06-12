Solana Price Gains Momentum as DeFi TVL Adds $860M, ETF Odds Hit 4-Month Peak

## Introduction

Solana (SOL) has shown significant growth recently, with a 17% surge over the last six days. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $166 as of June 11. This surge is accompanied by a substantial increase in network activity, with the total value locked (TVL) in DeFi projects rising by $860M. Moreover, the likelihood of a SOL exchange-traded fund (ETF) being introduced has reached a four-month high, indicating optimism in the market.

### Solana Price Surge

Solana’s price has experienced a notable uptrend, reflecting investor interest and market sentiment.

### Growing DeFi Ecosystem

The $860M surge in DeFi TVL underscores the expanding ecosystem around Solana, with increased capital flowing into decentralized finance projects.

### ETF Prospects for SOL

The rising odds of a SOL ETF being launched indicate a growing acceptance and recognition of Solana as a significant player in the cryptocurrency market.

## Conclusion

The recent momentum in Solana’s price, coupled with the growth in DeFi TVL and the heightened probability of a SOL ETF, signals a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency. Investors and traders are closely monitoring these developments as Solana continues to gain traction in the digital asset space.