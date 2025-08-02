Solana Price Prediction- Whale Dumps $17M SOL After Record $57M Long Squeeze As Crash to $120 Looks Imminent

Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrency, Solana has been making waves with its current price action. Recent developments suggest potential downward movement as whales unload significant holdings, triggering concerns among traders and investors. This article delves into the latest price prediction for Solana amidst market uncertainties.

Solana Price Update

Current Situation

As of August 2, Solana is trading at $163, marking a 2.86% decline within 24 hours. The sudden drop has caught the attention of market participants, raising speculations about the future trajectory of SOL.

Whale Activities

Notably, whales have started offloading their holdings, contributing to the prevailing downward pressure on Solana’s price. This influx of selling activity has created a sense of uncertainty within the market, with potential repercussions on SOL’s value.

Potential Price Movement

Risks of Further Declines

With whales in selling mode and long positions facing considerable pressure, the likelihood of Solana experiencing a significant dip to $120 is becoming more apparent. The emergence of a bearish structure further compounds the potential downward trend for SOL.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the current scenario surrounding Solana’s price presents a challenging outlook, with the possibility of a crash to $120 looming large. Traders and investors are advised to closely monitor market developments and exercise caution in navigating the volatile landscape of cryptocurrency trading. Stay vigilant and stay informed to make well-informed decisions in the face of uncertainty.