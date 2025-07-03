Solana Staking ETF Hits $33M Trading Volume on Day 1, Outperforms XRP and SOL Futures ETF

## Title:

Solana Staking ETF Surpasses Expectations: Records $33M Trading Volume in Debut, Outperforms XRP and SOL Futures ETFs

### Introduction:

The Rex Shares Solana Staking ETF (SSK) had an impressive debut in the market, achieving a significant milestone with a trading volume of $33 million on its first day. This performance exceeded that of the XRP futures ETF and SOL futures ETF, with assets under management (AUM) reaching $1 million. According to Bloomberg ETF strategist Eric Balchunas, there is strong potential for SSK to experience exponential growth in the near future if it maintains its current level of interest.

### Solana Staking ETF Details:

On its debut day, SSK managed to generate a remarkable trading volume of $33 million, showcasing strong investor interest in this new ETF. This surpassed the performance of both XRP futures ETF and SOL futures ETF, signaling a promising start for SSK in the market.

### Assets Under Management:

With assets under management (AUM) reaching $1 million, the Solana Staking ETF has demonstrated early success in attracting investor capital. This positive momentum bodes well for the future growth and performance of SSK in the evolving financial landscape.

### Potential for Growth:

Bloomberg ETF strategist Eric Balchunas is optimistic about the growth prospects of the Solana Staking ETF, suggesting that the current level of interest could lead to a significant increase in AUM. Balchunas believes that there is potential for SSK’s AUM to multiply by ten times in the near term if it continues to garner strong interest and trading volume.

### Conclusion:

The impressive performance of the Solana Staking ETF on its debut day, with a trading volume of $33 million and assets under management (AUM) reaching $1 million, showcases its potential in the market. Outperforming XRP and SOL futures ETFs, SSK has laid a strong foundation for future growth and success. With the support of investors and positive market sentiment, the Solana Staking ETF is poised for further developments and continued success in the ETF space.