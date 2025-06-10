South Africa’s top crypto exchange VALR goes global with MoonPay’s on-ramps 

## Title: VALR Crypto Exchange Goes Global with MoonPay Partnership

### Introduction

VALR, South Africa’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has cemented its presence on the international stage by teaming up with MoonPay to enhance accessibility to crypto trading for individuals across 180 countries. This strategic collaboration signifies VALR’s expansion beyond its traditional African user base, aiming to cater to a diverse global audience with a wide range of fiat currencies and payment methods.

### VALR’s Global Expansion with MoonPay

#### Enhancing Fiat Support

VALR’s partnership with MoonPay has significantly increased its fiat currency support from one to 34, encompassing major currencies like USD and EUR as well as lesser-known ones such as the Kenyan shilling and Brazilian real. This move showcases VALR’s intent to tap into a broader market, offering users a diverse array of options for trading and transactions.

#### Diversified Payment Options

With MoonPay facilitating seamless fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions, VALR users now have access to various payment methods including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo. This expanded flexibility in payment choices enhances the overall user experience, allowing for smoother and more convenient transactions.

### VALR’s Comprehensive Offering

#### Advanced Trading Features

VALR not only supports basic spot, futures, and margin trading but also provides decentralized finance capabilities like lending and staking. This enables users to earn passive income through their cryptocurrency holdings while diversifying their investment strategies within a secure trading environment.

#### Robust Security Measures

VALR prioritizes user security by employing a combination of hot and cold wallets to safeguard funds. The use of multi-sig technology, physical hardware devices, and high-security vaults with 24/7 monitoring ensures that users’ assets are protected against potential threats. Additionally, two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to user accounts.

#### User-Friendly Interface and Low Fees

VALR’s intuitive platform and a flat fee of 0.75% on all trades make it an attractive option for both novice and experienced traders. Its growing user base of over 1.3 million individuals in South Africa attests to its popularity and reliability in the crypto market.

### Conclusion

Through its collaboration with MoonPay and emphasis on enhanced global accessibility, VALR is set to compete on a larger scale against major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. The integration not only amplifies VALR’s reach but also elevates its status as a user-friendly and secure platform for crypto enthusiasts worldwide. With ongoing advancements and a customer-centric approach, VALR continues to redefine the landscape of cryptocurrency trading with its innovative solutions.