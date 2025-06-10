South Korea Advances Bill to Legalize Stablecoins Amid GENIUS Act Delay in US

# South Korea’s Crypto Regulatory Reform Under President Lee Jae-myung

## Introduction

South Korea is undergoing significant changes in its cryptocurrency regulatory landscape with President Lee Jae-myung at the helm. This comes as the ruling Democratic Party introduces the Digital Asset Basic Act, aiming to pave the way for the adoption of stablecoins amidst global developments in the cryptocurrency sphere.

### South Korea Proposes Digital Asset Basic Act

South Korea has made moves to revamp its cryptocurrency regulations with the introduction of the Digital Asset Basic Act under President Lee Jae-myung’s administration. This proposed bill is designed to enhance the utilization of stablecoins within the country’s financial ecosystem.

### Impact on Crypto Regulation Competitiveness

As South Korea takes steps to embrace stablecoins and other digital assets through this regulatory overhaul, the question arises: will these changes give South Korea an edge over the United States in terms of cryptocurrency regulation?

## Conclusion

With the Digital Asset Basic Act in the spotlight, South Korea is positioning itself for a more crypto-friendly environment. The country’s progressive stance on stablecoins could potentially elevate its status in the global cryptocurrency landscape, setting the stage for a new era of crypto innovation.

