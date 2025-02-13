Spiko brings its T-Bills Money Market Funds to Etherlink

# Introduction

Spiko, an innovative investment technology company, is expanding its reach by bringing its tokenized US and EU T-Bills Money Market Funds to Etherlink, a prominent Layer-2 (L2) blockchain powered by Tezos (XTZ) technology. This move signifies Spiko’s commitment to providing inclusive financial solutions in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

## Spiko Introduces T-Bills Money Market Funds on Etherlink

Spiko, an investment technology company, has recently announced its plans to introduce its tokenized US and EU T-Bills Money Market Funds on Etherlink, a rapidly growing Layer-2 blockchain platform. This strategic collaboration aims to offer Etherlink users access to Spiko’s successful yield-generating funds in EUR and USD, enhancing the platform’s DeFi ecosystem.

### The Expansion of Spiko on Etherlink

Spiko’s decision to integrate its Money Market Funds with Etherlink is part of its broader expansion strategy, following successful integrations with other prominent blockchain networks such as Arbitrum One, Starknet, and Polygon. Etherlink’s reputation for low transaction costs, censorship resistance, and fast block times makes it an ideal fit for Spiko, aligning with its mission of financial inclusivity.

### Empowering Users with Liquid Savings Solutions

With over $165 million in assets under management and full compliance with regulatory directives, Spiko’s tokenized money market funds, represented by USTBL and EUTBL shares, provide users with secure and efficient savings options. This integration will introduce a range of new tokenized savings solutions to Etherlink users, further enhancing their financial opportunities.

## Democratizing Digital Finance with Spiko

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance, Etherlink continues to innovate and expand its offerings, including the recent launch of uranium.io and personalized “.etherlink” domains for Web3 identities. By facilitating access to Spiko’s transparent and efficient financial services, Etherlink aims to democratize digital finance and bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and digital assets.

### Promoting Financial Inclusivity

Paul-Adrien Hyppolite, the Co-Founder and CEO of Spiko, emphasized the importance of providing open and digital financial services. By offering tokenized money market funds through Etherlink, Spiko and Etherlink are committed to empowering users with accessible and inclusive financial solutions.

# Conclusion

Spiko’s collaboration with Etherlink to bring its T-Bills Money Market Funds to the platform represents a significant advancement in the realm of decentralized finance. By leveraging the unique features of Etherlink and Spiko’s expertise in asset management, users can look forward to enhanced opportunities for secure and profitable investment within the digital finance ecosystem.