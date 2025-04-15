SpookySwap introduces Orbs-powered limit and TWAP orders on Sonic

SpookySwap Enhances Trading Features with Orbs-Powered Orders on Sonic

Introduction:

Decentralized exchange SpookySwap, operating on the Sonic blockchain, has elevated its trading capabilities by partnering with Orbs (ORBS), a leading blockchain infrastructure provider. The integration of Orbs’ flagship trading protocols enables traders on Sonic’s L1 to access advanced order types easily and efficiently. This collaboration aims to empower cryptocurrency traders with powerful tools to navigate the market effectively.

Enhanced Trading Experience with Orbs Integration

The partnership between SpookySwap and Orbs, which originated in June of 2024, has now expanded to offer traders on the exchange access to industry-standard trading options. Traders can now benefit from limit orders, enabling them to execute trades at specific price points, and TWAP (time-weighted average price) orders, which help mitigate slippage and volatility in liquidity pools. These advanced order types ensure traders can secure more favorable entry and exit positions in the market.

Expansion of Orbs’ Integration in the Crypto Ecosystem

Orbs has been actively integrating its cutting-edge protocols with various platforms to enhance the overall trading experience in the cryptocurrency space. The recent integration with SpookySwap follows similar partnerships with platforms like Tea-Fi and SwapX, demonstrating Orbs’ commitment to providing robust solutions for traders and investors. With the addition of Sonic to its network, Orbs now supports a total of 15 decentralized exchanges across 9 chains, solidifying its presence in the decentralized trading environment.

Conclusion:

SpookySwap’s introduction of Orbs-powered limit and TWAP orders on Sonic showcases the platform’s dedication to offering innovative trading solutions for its users. By leveraging Orbs’ advanced trading protocols, SpookySwap aims to enhance the trading experience for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, enabling them to trade with greater precision and efficiency. This collaboration signifies a significant step towards enriching the decentralized trading ecosystem and empowering users with sophisticated trading tools.

Featured image via Shutterstock

The post SpookySwap introduces Orbs-powered limit and TWAP orders on Sonic appeared first on Finbold.