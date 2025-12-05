Spot XRP ETFs Nears $1B AUM Milestone as Streak of No Outflows Continues

# Spot XRP ETFs Approach $1 Billion AUM Milestone With Continued Inflows

## Introduction

The U.S. Spot XRP ETFs are on the brink of crossing the significant milestone of $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) just a month after their inception. This achievement is fueled by a consistent influx of capital into the product, marking a streak of zero outflows since its launch.

## XRP ETFs Maintain Uninterrupted Inflows

Since hitting the market on November 14, spot XRP funds have displayed remarkable resilience in attracting investments. The absence of any recorded outflows underscores the confidence investors have in this innovative offering.

## Conclusion

The impressive growth trajectory of Spot XRP ETFs serves as a testament to their popularity and appeal among investors. With the AUM approaching $1 billion and a continuous stream of inflows, these ETFs are reinforcing their position as a formidable investment option in the cryptocurrency space. The future looks bright for Spot XRP ETFs as they continue to attract interest and gain traction in the market.