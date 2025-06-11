SQD Network announces OceanStream launch and strategic hires

## Introduction

SQD Network has unveiled OceanStream, a revolutionary platform offering institutional-grade financial data to hedge funds, asset managers, and financial institutions. Learn more about this exciting development and the strategic hires that have been made to propel the project forward.

## SQD Network Unveils OceanStream Launch

SQD Network, a decentralized data-lakehouse platform, has recently introduced OceanStream, a cutting-edge service providing real-time blockchain data from over 200 networks through enterprise-grade APIs. This innovative platform aims to cater to the needs of institutional clients seeking dependable financial data without reliance on slower centralized sources, thereby facilitating the development of programmatic finance applications.

### Strategic Hires and Backing

SQD Network has bolstered its team with the appointment of Howie Altman as Head of Institutional Strategy and David Attermann as an Executive Advisor. This move is complemented by the support of M31 Labs, a venture studio specializing in Web3 infrastructure. Together, they will offer guidance on product development and integration pathways for AI-driven workflows.

### Insights from Key Figures

Howie Altman expressed confidence in OceanStream’s potential to lead the digital asset data landscape, highlighting its robust infrastructure and strategic partnerships. Meanwhile, David Attermann emphasized the importance of an AI-native approach in data infrastructure, positioning OceanStream as a frontrunner in the AI-powered financial ecosystem.

## OceanStream’s Market Impact and Features

With the tokenized assets market expected to reach $30 trillion within the next 5-7 years, the demand for high-quality infrastructure capable of handling real-time blockchain data is on the rise. OceanStream is purpose-built to cater to the needs of institutional players in tokenized capital markets, offering high-performance data streams, extensive coverage across major blockchain networks, and seamless integration with AI agents and enterprise platforms.

### Platform Advantages

SQD Network’s forward-thinking architecture empowers autonomous agents to directly access blockchain data, streamlining workflows and providing a viable alternative to traditional financial data providers. As financial markets increasingly adopt AI-driven strategies, OceanStream’s open-source infrastructure is poised to revolutionize the industry landscape.

## Conclusion

SQD Network’s OceanStream launch signifies a milestone in the advancement of institutional-grade financial data services. With a focus on real-time blockchain data and AI-native infrastructure, OceanStream is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of the financial industry. As the market for tokenized assets continues to expand, OceanStream holds promise as a pioneering solution for institutional players seeking cutting-edge data solutions.