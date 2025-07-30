Stablecoins Won’t Boost Treasury Demand, Peter Schiff Warns

# Stablecoins: Impact on U.S. Treasury Demand

## Introduction:

In a stark contrast to the popular belief, Peter Schiff, the renowned economist and gold advocate, has raised concerns regarding stablecoins and their impact on U.S. Treasury demand. Schiff argues that the notion of stablecoins boosting the demand for the Treasury may be misleading, as they could potentially divert existing liquidity and lead to higher long-term yields. Let’s delve deeper into his insights.

## Stablecoins: A Diversion of Liquidity

Peter Schiff challenges the idea that stablecoins contribute to an increased demand for the U.S. Treasury. He suggests that instead of genuinely enhancing the demand, stablecoins might just divert the existing liquidity within the financial system. This diversion could potentially have repercussions on the overall financial stability and affect long-term yields in the treasury market.

## The Risks Involved: Crowd Out Lending and Mortgage Rates

According to Schiff, the influx of funds into stablecoins could crowd out traditional lending activities. As these stablecoins gain popularity, they might draw liquidity away from traditional banks and financial institutions, leading to a reduction in lending capacity. This shift in liquidity dynamics could, in turn, have adverse effects on mortgage rates and overall borrowing costs in the economy.

## Conclusion:

Peter Schiff’s warnings regarding the impact of stablecoins on U.S. Treasury demand shed light on the complexities that arise with the growing popularity of digital assets. While stablecoins offer certain benefits, such as stability and ease of transactions, their role in diverting liquidity and potentially affecting long-term yields cannot be overlooked. It is essential for policymakers and market participants to carefully consider the implications of stablecoins on the broader financial landscape to ensure sustainable financial stability.

