Standard Chartered Sides With JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley on Fed Rate Cut This Wednesday

## Standard Chartered Supports JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley’s Prediction of Fed Rate Cut

### Introduction

Standard Chartered has aligned its prediction with major banks like JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, anticipating a Fed rate cut this Wednesday. This shift in forecast comes ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting, as reported by Reuters.

### Standard Chartered Joins Major Banks Predicting Fed Rate Cut

### Conclusion

As financial institutions closely monitor and analyze the market trends leading up to the FOMC meeting, Standard Chartered’s alignment with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley’s forecast indicates a collective expectation of a potential Fed rate cut. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing financial matter.