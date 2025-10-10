STBL selects Ondo’s USDY as primary collateral to back $50m in stablecoin issuance

## Introduction

STBL.com, a cutting-edge stablecoin protocol, has recently unveiled a strategic alliance with Ondo Finance, a leading blockchain technology firm. This partnership solidifies USDY, Ondo’s tokenized yield-bearing asset secured by short-term U.S. Treasuries and bank deposits, as the primary collateral supporting up to $50 million in USST issuance capacity. Read on to discover the implications and advantages of this collaboration.

## The Collaboration Between STBL and Ondo Finance

### STBL’s Revolutionary Stablecoin Approach

In a rapidly evolving digital asset landscape, Dr. Avtar Sehra, the Co-Founder and CEO of STBL, highlighted the necessity for stablecoin designs to align with the rise of tokenized reserves. STBL has introduced a multi-tier, overcollateralized framework engineered to maintain a stable peg and accommodate a broad range of top-tier assets on-chain. By integrating Ondo’s USDY, STBL ensures the bolstering of stability while enabling growth without compromising utility.

### Bringing Tokenized T-bill Yield to STBL’s Reserve Model

The partnership introduces USDY – a comprehensive collateral instrument offering dollar-denominated yield to eligible holders while preserving investor safeguards, including a paramount security interest over the underlying assets. This move underscores STBL’s commitment to empowering collateral providers and underscores its dedication to enhancing stablecoin infrastructure for both cryptocurrency and traditional markets.

### The Significance of USDY in Driving STBL’s Growth

Ian De Bode, the Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, expressed enthusiasm regarding USDY’s pivotal role in fuelling STBL’s expansion and contributing $50 million in reserve capacity. With its unparalleled investor protections, seamless interoperability, and open design, USDY emerges as the optimal collateral to propel stablecoin innovation into the future.

## STBL’s Reserve Framework and Compliance Measures

### Distinct Instrumentation for Principal and Yield

STBL’s innovative reserve and compliance approach segregates principal and yield into distinct instruments. While USST functions as a fully backed, non-interest-bearing stablecoin suitable for payments and collateral, YLD grants holders the rights to the underlying assets’ yield. This framework ensures compliant yield distribution while preserving USST’s role as a permissionless exchange medium.

### On-Chain Governance and Compliance Enhancement

STBL harnesses fully on-chain governance for key parameters like collateral haircuts, redemption spreads, and fee routing, thereby adapting to dynamic market conditions seamlessly. By streamlining issuer and custodian allowlists directly, redundant KYC steps are eliminated, guaranteeing yield distribution adheres to regulatory confines efficiently. Dynamic mint-and-burn mechanics independent of a centralized issuer safeguard the peg and allow institutions to mint USST against USDY, access yield exposure via YLD, and maintain regulatory transparency.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between STBL and Ondo Finance signals a paramount shift towards deploying tokenized assets as compliant, transparent collateral for stablecoins across decentralized finance (DeFi) and institutional markets. By leveraging USDY as primary collateral, STBL paves the way for stablecoin innovation while prioritizing stability, compliance, and investor protection in the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

