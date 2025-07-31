## Celebrating Ethereum’s Milestone: $10 Billion Strategic Reserves

### Introduction

The Ethereum community is abuzz with excitement as it commemorates the platform’s 10th anniversary, marred by significant accomplishments and milestones. Notably, global corporate entities have amassed a staggering $10 billion in strategic reserves of Ethereum, signifying a robust show of confidence in the cryptocurrency. This article delves into the recent surge in corporate ETH holdings and its implications.

In light of Ethereum’s 10th birthday, the collective strategic reserves of ETH within the corporate realm have surpassed the notable milestone of $10 billion. This remarkable achievement underscores the growing adoption and acceptance of Ethereum as a valuable digital asset in the global financial landscape.

#### Corporate Holdings and Acquisitions

The cumulative corporate holdings of Ethereum now stand at an impressive 2.73 million, with recent notable acquisitions made by industry giants such as Bitmine Technologies, SharpLink Gaming, The Ether Machine, among others. These aggressive purchases have further solidified Ethereum’s position as a leading decentralized platform for innovation and investment opportunities.

### Conclusion

As Ethereum reaches a significant milestone on its 10th birthday, the surge in strategic ETH reserves held by corporate players highlights the enduring appeal and potential of the platform. With a growing number of global entities embracing Ethereum as a valuable asset, the future looks promising for Ethereum’s continued growth and evolution in the digital space.

**The post Strategic Ethereum Reserves Hits $10 Billion On Ethereum’s 10th Birthday appeared first on CoinGape.**