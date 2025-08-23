Strategist warns gold beating stocks and crypto is ‘disconcerting’

## Introduction

Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, signals a cautionary alert as gold continues to outshine stock and crypto markets, hinting at potential risks for investment assets. This article provides insights into McGlone’s observations regarding the prolonged surge of gold against equities and digital currencies.

### Gold’s Persistent Outperformance

McGlone’s analysis reveals a noteworthy trend where gold has maintained its supremacy over stocks and cryptocurrencies for almost eight years. This divergence challenges the conventional wisdom of stocks traditionally surpassing the value of the precious metal.

#### Warning Sign for Risk Assets

The sustained underperformance of the S&P 500 in comparison to gold raises concerns about diminishing trust in human innovation and corporate profitability to generate greater returns than tangible assets. Even Bitcoin, often likened to “digital gold,” finds itself struggling to surpass the allure of the metal.

##### Troubling Dynamics

Furthermore, McGlone highlights a concerning development where the S&P 500, assessed in gold ounces, shows a downward trend closely linked to U.S. 2-year Treasury yields. This correlation historically signifies turbulent periods for high-risk investments, emphasizing gold’s consistent outshining performance.

###### Pressures on the Federal Reserve

Amidst mounting inflation and rising long-term Treasury yields, the Federal Reserve faces mounting pressure to adjust interest rates. In such scenarios, gold emerges as a primary beneficiary, poised to thrive regardless of the central bank’s decisions.

#### Conclusion

McGlone’s prognosis accentuates the evolving landscape where gold sustains its supremacy while cryptocurrencies exhibit volatile, speculative behavior. As financial markets navigate through uncertainties, the enduring dominance of gold serves as a pivotal indicator for investors to evaluate risk and diversification strategies effectively.

Featured image via Shutterstock

The post Strategist warns gold beating stocks and crypto is ‘disconcerting’ appeared first on Finbold.