Stripe-backed Tempo Hires Ethereum Researcher Dankrad Feist After $500M Funding

# Accelerating Development: Tempo Welcomes Ethereum Researcher Dankrad Feist

## Introduction

In a strategic step to enhance its technological advancements, Tempo, a payments chain supported by Stripe and Paradigm, has enlisted the expertise of Dankrad Feist, a prominent figure in Ethereum research. This significant move follows the injection of $500 million in funding, setting the stage for innovative developments within the Tempo project.

## Reaching New Heights

Dankrad Feist, a seasoned developer and researcher from the Ethereum Foundation, recently disclosed his decision to join the Tempo team while maintaining an advisory role within the Ethereum community. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Tempo, leveraging Feist’s wealth of experience and insights to drive progress in the payments sector.

## Strengthening Industry Connections

By securing Feist’s involvement, Tempo underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The alignment with a respected figure like Feist not only boosts Tempo’s credibility but also signals a strategic shift towards harnessing Ethereum’s innovative potential.

## Conclusion

The addition of Dankrad Feist to Tempo’s roster signifies a significant milestone in the project’s journey towards technological advancement and industry leadership. This collaboration is poised to bring about groundbreaking developments in the payment ecosystem, positioning Tempo as a formidable player in the evolving landscape of digital transactions. Stay tuned for the transformative impact of this strategic partnership between Tempo and Dankrad Feist.