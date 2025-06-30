SUI Price at Make-or-Break $2 Level, Will $123M Token Unlocks Trigger Crash to $1.65?

SUI Price Analysis: Will $123M Token Unlocks Trigger Crash to $1.65?

Introduction

Sui (SUI) has shown a 1.8% increase as of June 30, reaching $2.83 in trading. The altcoin has seen a significant rise in its 24-hour trading volumes, reaching $760 million, indicating a surge in market interest. However, the SUI price is currently at a critical juncture, hovering around the $2 mark, with potential implications for a drop below this level.

SUI Price Teetering on the Edge

The recent surge in trading volumes for SUI has caught the attention of investors, with the altcoin showing signs of potential volatility. Despite the positive momentum, there are concerns that the price may dip below the $2 level, potentially triggering a significant market correction.

Will $123M Token Unlocks Impact the Price?

One of the key factors influencing the future price movement of SUI is the unlocking of $123 million in tokens. This substantial amount could have a notable impact on the market dynamics, potentially leading to a crash in the SUI price to $1.65 or lower.

Conclusion

As the SUI price hovers near the crucial $2 level, investors are closely watching for any signs of a potential downturn. The unlocking of a substantial token amount could be a deciding factor in determining the future direction of SUI’s price. Stay informed and monitor market developments to make informed investment decisions during this critical period for SUI.